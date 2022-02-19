Midland Legacy announces Wall of Honor inductees
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -MISD has announced the 2022 inductees to the Lee Legacy Wall of Honor
This year’s inductees are:
A former educator and Legacy High School principal, Stan Vanhoozer
Air Force Veteran and former Dean of the Air War College at Air University, Colonel Kent D Williams
Former Legacy Rebels Football Coach John Parchman
And former Texas Tech football Coach William “Spike” Dykes.
