Midland Legacy announces Wall of Honor inductees

The new logo for Legacy High School.
The new logo for Legacy High School.(Midland ISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -MISD has announced the 2022 inductees to the Lee Legacy Wall of Honor

This year’s inductees are:

A former educator and Legacy High School principal, Stan Vanhoozer

Air Force Veteran and former Dean of the Air War College at Air University, Colonel Kent D Williams

Former Legacy Rebels Football Coach John Parchman

And former Texas Tech football Coach William “Spike” Dykes.

