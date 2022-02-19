Early voting in Midland way up from 2018 primary

MIDLAND, TX

Early voting has been in full swing all week, and while the results won’t be ready until March 1st, some of those preliminary statistics in Midland and Odessa are changing from the last primary election.

First, Midland has seen on average a 20% increase in early voting from the 2018 primary, both for the GOP and Democratic lines. Odessa has seen an average of 15%.

Carolyn Graves, the Midland County Election Administrator told CBS7, “Each day we’re up a little over 300 votes from 2018. I’m running a comparison every day. On the Friday of 2018 almost 800 people voted, and as of today, this year we’re at almost 500. So I think we’re gonna make that. I do encourage everyone to go to one of the five early voting locations.”

This may reflect that the Permian Basin is growing by the day.

All the new voters do seem to be accommodated however, even with the voting changes passed by the Texas legislature that is making national waves.

Graves coninued, “The voting in midland county has been smooth, we worked really hard to make sure it was that way. Preparation is always the key.

Only 10% of ballots have been rejected, which surprisingly is right on par with the rejections made in 2018, before the state legislature made all the changes. Though that may be due to Graves’s vigilance and efforts

“First of all, we had many webinars and advisories from the Secretary of State to help guide us through the changes. And we started early to work on things to make sure we didn’t have any last minute crisis.

Graves also mentioned most of those who got their ballots rejected, who later came back with the right materials, were then able to vote.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.