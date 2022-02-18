Advertisement

Traffic crash fatalities in Midland jump from 12 in 2020 to 23 in 2021

By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland released its 2021 traffic crash report this week.

According to the report, the number of crashes stayed almost the same from 2020 to 2021.

But the number of fatal crashes increased from 12 in 2020 to 23 in 2021.

“Everybody is always in a hurry to get somewhere. Slow down, put your phone down, and pay attention. Be a defensive driver,” said MPD Lieutenant Kenneth Angell of the Traffic Division.

With people going back to work and oilfield activity picking up in the last year, the traffic volume increased more than 12 percent in Midland.

Most of the crashes happen at the city’s busiest intersections on Loop 250 and interstates.

“More are getting back out and getting back to work. These major intersections are just that. They are major intersections, interchanges, loop 250, interstate roads, big travel roads, and high traffic volumes.”

Although car wrecks can happen for various reasons, the leading causes of crashes in Midland are speeding and distracted driving.

“It’s hard to determine what all the causes are because they vary from pedestrian crashes to those people who have been intoxicated. I believe the number one cause for crashes is failure to control speed and driver inattention,” said Lieutenant Angell.

Lieutenant Angell says he hopes this year there are fewer deaths and people pay more attention to the roads.

“If we had a direct cause for all of these crashes, we would be out working them. They are so sporadic there’s nothing really, we can do. We’re more reactionary instead of proactive. My hopes for 2022 are that fatality crashes go down and people become mindful of the road and they’re defensive and they put their phones down,” said Lieutenant Angell.

Due to COVID-19, MPD doesn’t respond to or report every crash.

Only crashes with injuries or vehicles blocking the roadway were reported in 2021.

