At Railroad Commission panel, its Everyone vs. Wayne Christian

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Association of Pipeliners held a panel for Republican candidates for Railroad Commissioner last night at the Horseshoe.

The takeaway? The candidates don’t like incumbent Wayne Christian.

Christian recently faced significant criticism for his involvement in taking a donation from the High Roller Group of Center, a situation that’s unethical at best. Although panel moderators did not ask candidates whether they believed commissioners should be able to take and make money from the entities they regulate, a practice that is legal in Texas, candidates brought it up themselves.

“You hire the right people to do the jobs,” candidate Dawayne Tipton, who has received endorsements from most of the state’s major newspapers, said. “You vote for somebody that’s going to do the right thing for the right reasons, not filling their pockets with cash, not filling a waste disposal over here, then taking $155,000 in money in ‘donations.’ You hire people who are going to do right by you as Texans. That’s going to do right for the industry.”

The controversy surrounding Christian, as well as a string of high-profile well blowouts and earthquakes, have brought more attention to the RRC primary than it’s seen in years.

“Look at the money people are taking, and look at the money Wayne is taking and judge for yourself,” candidate Tom Slocum said. “I think when there are decisions being made… there are conflicts a lot with Wayne.”

But perhaps nothing has brought more attention to the race than the recent actions of candidate Sarah Stogner, whose Tik Tok, semi-nude-on-a-pumpjack video has brought criticism for its delivery. Still, it has also heightened interest in one of Texas’ most important elections.

“Unfortunately, in society today, we’re more concerned about who is sleeping with who than the issues,” Stogner said. “I was like, can we just focus on the issues?”

The discussion touched upon many of those issues. Slocum and Stogner believe the actual number of orphaned wells in Texas is much higher than 6,000-7,000 currently estimated, and that number goes higher as you alter what it means for a well to be “orphaned.”

Each candidate said energy companies should be incentivized to winterize their equipment after last year’s winter storm.

On the topic of water disposal and earthquakes, the three candidates held similar positions, positing that vast amounts of water can’t just be injected back into the ground without regard for what it could do to nearby residents, a position Tipton said could’ve been avoided with foresight and planning.

The event was supposed to be held at the Bush Convention Center but was moved after a flooding incident earlier in the week.

The primary is set for March 1.

