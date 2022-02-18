Advertisement

Andrews doctor delivers 4000th baby of career

Dr. Rand Waddingham of the Permian Regional Medical Center delivered his 4000th baby this morning.
By Dodge Landesman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Andrews, Texas (KOSA) -

Be my, be my baby, the 4000th baby to be exact. Dr. Rand Waddingham of the Permian Regional Medical Center delivered his 4000th baby this morning.

Leilani Villa was born around 8am, coming in at 6 pounds and ten ounces. As for the delivery? Her mother is doing well.

“It went smooth, everything went very smooth with the baby. My first delivery, Waddingham was my doctor for the first one, and my husband, they did an amazing job.”, Maira Villa, the mother, told CBS7.

Even right after birth, Maira was grateful for the people who cared the most.

“I have a great support system, husband is always there for me. I want to thank him personally because he’s done an amazing job being a dad.”

Maira didn’t know until she delivered Leilani that her baby was the magic 4000th. She even got a 100 dollar target gift card and a goody bag filled with baby toys and supplies.

But for Dr. Waddingham, his work is far from over. He’s watched some of the babies he’s delivered grow up, and then in turn deliver their own babies!

“I take care of children as well, so i get to stay with the families. I’ve delivered numerous children of families and even grandchildren, which has been fun, to deliver the children of people that I’ve delivered.”

And as for the baby? She was in calm, serene spirits during my whole visit there, perhaps a sign of smooth sailing to come.

Dr. Waddingham looks forward to delivering even more babies, but he said he probably won’t see his 8000th. He’s been doing this for over 20 years.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Bush's Chicken
Bush’s Chicken Has Major News
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it

Latest News

4000th Baby At Permian Regional Medical Center
State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) now available in Midland County
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: One killed in officer-involved shooting
Gavel
Mexican National sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegal re-entry into the United States