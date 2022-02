ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 9th-ranked Odessa College men’s basketball team defeated Frank Phillips College 121-83 on Thursday night in the Wranglers final home game of the season.

Odessa College led 67-21 at halftime. This is the Wranglers 15th win in a row.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.