State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) now available in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County announced today that it is officially a participating county in the State of Texas’ “STEAR” program.

“STEAR” stands for “State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry”.

The confidential registry will provide emergency planners in Midland County with additional information about the needs in the community.

People who should register for the program according to the STEAR website are:

People with limited mobility,

People who have communication barriers,

People who might require additional medical assistance during an emergency event,

People who require transportation assistance,

and people with disabilities.

The program is free to register for.

Go to the STEAR website for more information

