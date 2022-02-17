Advertisement

State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) now available in Midland County

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County announced today that it is officially a participating county in the State of Texas’ “STEAR” program.

“STEAR” stands for “State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry”.

The confidential registry will provide emergency planners in Midland County with additional information about the needs in the community.

People who should register for the program according to the STEAR website are:

People with limited mobility,

People who have communication barriers,

People who might require additional medical assistance during an emergency event,

People who require transportation assistance,

and people with disabilities.

The program is free to register for.

Go to the STEAR website for more information

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Bush's Chicken
Bush’s Chicken Has Major News
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes
Graphic
UPDATE: Major accident on Highway 80 in Odessa cleared

Latest News

Odessa Police car
UPDATE: One killed in officer-involved shooting
Gavel
Mexican National sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegal re-entry into the United States
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Bush Convention Center to Remain Closed
Bush Convention Center Closed Indefinitely