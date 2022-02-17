Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College softball dominates doubleheader against Ranger College

The Chaparrals won the first game 13-4, and the second game 10-0.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College softball team swept its doubleheader against Ranger College at home on Wednesday. The Chaparrals won the first game 13-4, and the second game 10-0.

Both games ended on the 5th inning mercy rule.

Midland Lee alum Gisselle Dominguez hit three home runs on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Midland College softball dominates doubleheader against Ranger College
