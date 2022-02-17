HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College softball dominates doubleheader against Ranger College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College softball team swept its doubleheader against Ranger College at home on Wednesday. The Chaparrals won the first game 13-4, and the second game 10-0.

Both games ended on the 5th inning mercy rule.

Midland Lee alum Gisselle Dominguez hit three home runs on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for highlights.

