Bush Convention Center Closed Indefinitely

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

If you are planning on attending one of the many exciting events at the Bush Convention Center, you may want to think again. A water main break flooded the center and it is now closed.

No date has been confirmed for re-opening

Two major events there, luckily, have simply changed locations, and the Horseshoe Arena stepped up in a big way. Because of them, all systems are a go for comic con, for example.

“We went ahead and reached out to the Horsehoe which thankfully had availability so we were able to relocate, and it doesn’t really displace the event. Ticketholders aren’t effected, vendors aren’t effected, the event center itself is so close to downtown, which in most of Midland is 20-30 min from each other end to end so it’s not too drastic. Thankfully it’ll be resolved pretty quickly.”, says Chris Slatosch, the Comic Con organizer.

The Texas Railroad Commissioner Candidate Forum will also go on as planned.

The water main break is now under control and that seems to be the worst of it.

The careerfair has yet to be rescheduled but the city says that it will ultimately be. Make sure to stay glued to CBS7 as we update you on that event and some others still in the dark.

