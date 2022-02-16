Advertisement

WATCH: Odessa High girls basketball season ends with heartbreaker in El Paso

The Bronchos were called for a foul on a three-point attempt by Franklin with just 2.2 seconds left.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School girl’s basketball team lost 52-51 to El Paso Franklin in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

Odessa rallied from 15 points down in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 51-51. However, the Bronchos were called for a foul on a three-point attempt by Franklin with just 2.2 seconds left. Franklin went 1-for-3 on the free throws, but it was enough to win the game.

Watch the video above to see the dramatic final moments of the game.

