Advertisement

Video shows train colliding with vehicle attempting to go through railroad crossing

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A camera captured the moment a vehicle attempted to go through a railroad crossing before being hit by a passenger train.

Brightline, a Florida-based rail service, released video of the collision in an effort to alert drivers of the dangers of traveling through crossings when gates are down.

The video from Wednesday morning shows a driver entering the crossing just moments before the train traveled through, resulting in the collision.

Palm Beach County firefighters responded to the scene after the collision to rescue the man from the vehicle.

The fire department said the man was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated with a Jaws of Life tool.

This collision comes one day after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Brightline train. That was the 57th death involving the rail service since it launched five years ago, the Associated Press reports.

Brightline is using the video to urge drivers to never drive around lowered gates, as the practice is illegal and can result in death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes
Odessa Police involved in standoff
Odessa Police involved in standoff

Latest News

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce
City of Odessa discusses the Odessa American lawsuit dismissal
City of Odessa discusses the Odessa American lawsuit dismissal