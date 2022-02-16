Advertisement

Permian loses to Frenship, will coin flip with Odessa for playoff seeding

The crosstown rivals will have a coin flip on Wednesday to determine which team gets the 2-seed and 3-seed for the playoffs.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School boy’s basketball team lost 72-45 to Wolfforth Frenship on Tuesday night to conclude the regular season.

Permian’s loss, coupled with Odessa High’s loss on Tuesday to San Angelo Central, means the Panthers and Bronchos finish tied for 2nd place in the district, behind champion Frenship.

The crosstown rivals will have a coin flip on Wednesday to determine which team gets the 2-seed and 3-seed for the playoffs.

