Landgraf, Gray get tense at forum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A forum for the District 81 State House seat between incumbent Rep. Brooks Landgraf and challenger Casey Gray turned testy today at the Odessa Country Club.

Landgraf highlighted his work in the Texas House of Representatives, such as Monica’s bill, working to help marginalized people, and Republican successes during the latest legislative session.

Gray attacked Landgraf as a corrupt politician, promised to strengthen Texas’ central government, and expounded upon his military service.

Gray also made numerous political accusations against Landgraf, including that Landgraf tried to kill the “Grow Texas Fund”, which Landgraf authored and vehemently denied hurting.

The primary is scheduled for March 1. Early voting began Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.