Advertisement

Landgraf, Gray get tense at forum

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A forum for the District 81 State House seat between incumbent Rep. Brooks Landgraf and challenger Casey Gray turned testy today at the Odessa Country Club.

Landgraf highlighted his work in the Texas House of Representatives, such as Monica’s bill, working to help marginalized people, and Republican successes during the latest legislative session.

Gray attacked Landgraf as a corrupt politician, promised to strengthen Texas’ central government, and expounded upon his military service.

Gray also made numerous political accusations against Landgraf, including that Landgraf tried to kill the “Grow Texas Fund”, which Landgraf authored and vehemently denied hurting.

The primary is scheduled for March 1. Early voting began Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy girls win bi-district championship
WATCH: Odessa High girls basketball season ends with heartbreaker in El Paso
Odessa Permian basketball
Permian loses to Frenship, will coin flip with Odessa for playoff seeding
LANDGRAF GRAY