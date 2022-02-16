Advertisement

Ector County, UTPB partner for Wellness Fair

Departamento de Salud del condado Ector
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Health Department partnered with UTPB and other vendors for a Wellness Resource Fair Wednesday.

Brandy Garcia, the Director of the Health Department, says they provided vaccinations, STD testing and information about available resources in the community.

Garcia says Ector County has seen an increase in STD rates recently so this fair is a way to bring awareness to the community.

“We’re trying to squash the stigma,” Garcia said.  We want to make people comfortable to reach out to get STD tested and it should be something that we do on a regular basis.”

The Health Department says they provide resources and information on their Facebook page.

