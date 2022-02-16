ECISD trustees approve $398 Million bond proposal

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD Trustees voted 6-0 to adopt and order calling a $398,255,000 bond election for May 7, 2022.

The school board vote to approve two separate propositions came in response to recommendations from a Community Bond Committee that worked for six months evaluating the conditions of all ECISD facilities.

In January, members of that Community Bond Committee presented their findings to Trustees identifying four main areas of focus.

The school board used those recommendations in shaping its decision to move forward with a bond election.

The proposed bond projects include:

Proposition A, $215,255,000 which would include: • Maintenance & life-cycle repairs/replacement for school buildings ($130,255,000)

Various projects for electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire & life safety, and others at schools and auxiliary buildings

• Construction of a new Career & Technical Education (CTE) Center ($70 million) o Construction of a new CTE center; classroom and lab space for programs like welding, construction, health science, automation & process technology, HVAC, plumbing and others; estimated at 150,000 square feet; includes furniture, fixtures, and equipment

• Classroom technology upgrades ($15 million) o Classroom and/or campus audio, visual and multimedia refresh or additions

Proposition B, $183,000,000 for a new comprehensive high school • Construction of a new high school; designed for 2,500-2,800 student capacity; estimated at 400,000 square feet; includes furniture, fixtures, and equipment

Information can be found at www.ectorcountyisd.org/bond2022.

