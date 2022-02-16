Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes
Odessa Police involved in standoff
Odessa Police involved in standoff

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce
City of Odessa discusses the Odessa American lawsuit dismissal
City of Odessa discusses the Odessa American lawsuit dismissal