City of Odessa discusses the Odessa American lawsuit dismissal

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A judge dismissed the Odessa American’s lawsuit against the City of Odessa. On Tuesday, Odessa’s City council discussed the court’s order. The Odessa American claims the City violated the Texas Freedom of Information Act, however the City said they did nothing wrong. The Odessa American said the City was redacting information but the City said they were only redacting information like social security numbers and license numbers.

Another part of the Odessa American’s lawsuit claims the City was not responding in a timely manner to information requests. The OA alleges the City waited months to send information related to crimes in the past. However, the city officials have repeatedly claimed the opposite.

“The city always contended that it complied with each and every request, not only did they comply, they complied in a timely manner,” Mayor Javier Joven said.

A city council member said the judge’s ruling is a victory for the City and it has united the council members. However, the publisher for the Odessa American said this is not over.

“We’re disappointed in the judges ruling and currently our legal team is in communications with the city’s legal team to continue talking about this issue and we are also in the process of considering an appeal of the ruling too,” Pat Canty said.

Canty said the OA hopes the city will take open records more seriously after this lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.