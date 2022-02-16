Administrators, coaches at Midland Christian School arrested for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Midland Police arrested three administrators and two coaches Wednesday morning.
They are charged with failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.
The investigation is ongoing. CBS7 will update this story as more information is available.
