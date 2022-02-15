Voting Changes to Look Out For

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Voting begins today, but you’ll need to know of some key changes should you plan to head out to the polls.

The Texas State Legislature passed a bill adding some new requirements to both in person and absentee voting.

You’ll need to be careful when filling out your absentee ballot application. it may be a different system than what you’re used to.

Carolyn Graves, the elections administrator of Midland County, tells CBS7,

“One of the requirements is that you must put either your driver’s license or photo ID number or the last four digits of your social, and it must be what we have on file.”

One voter who cbs7 spoke with at the elections annex today came by to get prepared, as she moved to Midland from Oklahoma:

“I just transferred my driver’s license and I’m waiting on my registration in the mail to be able to vote.”

For voters like Kierra wanting to get others in the family to vote, there is one notable change to look out for:

“You have to request an application individually for yourself, you no longer can ask for one from your spouse.”, Graves makes sure to note.

Still, Kierra she feels confident about the process and is looking forward to voting.

“Hopefully as soon as that voter registration card comes in the mail from getting my driver’s license, they made that process really easy, I’m transferring from out of state, we’ll get that voting done”, she tells CBS7

The last day to request your absentee ballot is this Friday.

