UTPB to receive $10.6M in scholarship funding from PSP for students interested in healthcare

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The University of Texas Permian Basin is committed to solving one of the region’s most pressing issues – a shortage of healthcare professionals.

And now, because of a $10.6 million donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership, UTPB is able to cover tuition and fees for undergraduates majoring in Nursing, Pre-Med, Pre-Dental, and Pre-Pharmacy through a competitive, renewable four-year scholarship.

Donna Beuk, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance, said the program has a goal of helping make entering the field more obtainable.

“Our goal is to grow the next generation of healthcare providers in the Permian Basin,”Beuk said. “This funding will allow so many students the opportunity to earn a high-quality education with little to no debt. The thought of student loans and massive debt can deter many qualified students from following their passion of becoming a doctor, nurse, dentist, or pharmacist. Thanks to the support of the PSP, we can now remove that burden, so they can focus on being excellent medical professionals.”

Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP, said the program is coming at a needed time.

“The UTPB nursing and pre-med program expansions come at a time when there is a great shortage in our region,” Bentley said. “We are seeing nurses become burnt out from strenuous hours and increased stress. Once established, this program will add up to 60 nursing graduates and 60 pre-med graduates by 2027 and annually thereafter. We look forward to building this local pipeline with our partners at UTPB.”

Funding is awarded through a combination of federal, state, and institutional funds to qualifying students:

PSP Scholarship candidates must:

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher

Be a permanent resident of the Permian Basin*

Be admitted to UT Permian Basin

For Nursing, must also be admitted to the School of Nursing

For Pre-Health, must declare a pre-health major

Maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher each semester

*Students eligible for the PSP Scholarship must reside in qualifying counties to be eligible: Andrews, Brewster, Crane,

Culberson, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell,

Upton, Ward, and Winkler. New Mexico: Chaves, Eddy, and Lea. Additional scholarships are available for students

who live outside of the Permian Basin.

For more information about the PSP scholarship at UT Permian Basin please visit: //utpb.edu/PBHealth

