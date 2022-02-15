Monahans woman dies in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 79-year old woman had died has died in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened 1 mile east of Monahans.

Frankie Weaks was driving southbound on Ike Street when she ran a stop sign and crossed over the service road. She then went over the burrow ditch and vaulted over safety cable into the highway. That’s when her car was struck by a semi-truck and the semi-truck caught fire.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

