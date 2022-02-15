Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital suspends handful of employees due to mandate

Midland Memorial Hospital
Midland Memorial Hospital(Telemundo20)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Tonight less than 5 healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital were placed on suspension after failing to comply with the federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

The hospital says the mandate had a minimal impact on its workforce.

Ahead of the deadline yesterday, the hospital only received 5 letters of resignation due to the mandate. But the hospital says it is still dealing with a few that have not complied.

As of Tuesday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital says it now has a vaccine compliance rate of over 88 percent. A compliance rate that the majority of the staff have followed, but not all.

Stephen Bowers, Midland Memorial Hospital vice president, says the unvaccinated that do not have exemptions have until March 15.

“The four that are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption, they remain on the payroll in a part of the workforce,” Bowers said. “ They will be unpaid, they have until March 15 to receive their second dose.”

The hospital says to date, 207 religious exemptions have been extended to its workforce and only three employees have received a medical exemption.

Those exempted will not have to undergo weekly covid testing but the vaccine mandate will also affect new hires.

“This will impact all of our new hires going forward,” Bowers said. “ You’ll be either have to be vaccinated to take a job at the hospital or be up to receive one from our health group before you start your work with Midland Memorial Hospital.”

CBS7 also reached out to Odessa’s hospitals... ORMC simply stated the majority of their staff are vaccinated but never specified how many.

Medical Center Hospital says out of roughly 2,000 employees at Medical Center only about 38 employees have neither received their first dose nor gotten an approved waiver.

MCH is at about a 98% compliance rate, meaning 98% of employees have had at least the first shot (or fully vaccinated) or have an approved waiver/exemption.

They have approved 232 waivers for employees so far.

