Midland ISD launches School Quality Survey

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD is conducting a School Quality Survey that will gather feedback about its schools from district parents and guardians, employees, and students in grades 3-12.

The survey is part of the district’s commitment to providing students with the best possible education. Survey questions address academic support, student support, safety and behavior, school leadership, and family involvement.

“Hearing from our community is critical to ensuring we make decisions that benefit all students,” Diane Martinez, Executive Director of Research, Evaluation, and Innovation said. “Candid feedback will help us plan for the future of our district and schools.”

The survey opened on February 8 and will close on March 4.

Employees, parents, and guardians were sent an email invitation with a personal survey link. Students in grades 3-12 will take the survey at school.

The survey is offered in English, Spanish, and Hakha Chin.

Midland ISD is partnering with independent research and communications firm K12 Insight to administer the survey and compile the results to ensure the confidentiality of participants and their responses. Results will be published in the spring.

