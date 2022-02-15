Advertisement

Midland ISD launches School Quality Survey

MISD conducts survey
MISD conducts survey(Kate Porter)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD is conducting a School Quality Survey that will gather feedback about its schools from district parents and guardians, employees, and students in grades 3-12.

The survey is part of the district’s commitment to providing students with the best possible education. Survey questions address academic support, student support, safety and behavior, school leadership, and family involvement.

“Hearing from our community is critical to ensuring we make decisions that benefit all students,” Diane Martinez, Executive Director of Research, Evaluation, and Innovation said. “Candid feedback will help us plan for the future of our district and schools.”

The survey opened on February 8 and will close on March 4.

Employees, parents, and guardians were sent an email invitation with a personal survey link. Students in grades 3-12 will take the survey at school.

The survey is offered in English, Spanish, and Hakha Chin.

Midland ISD is partnering with independent research and communications firm K12 Insight to administer the survey and compile the results to ensure the confidentiality of participants and their responses. Results will be published in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes

Latest News

.
Monahans woman dies in Ward County crash
Missing persons found
Man and child missing out of Big Bend located
By the end of this year, major cellphone carriers will be shutting down 3G networks.
Midland County advises residents to plan ahead for 3G shutdown
Local volleyball team takes 2nd at regional qualifier