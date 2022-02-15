Midland County advises residents to plan ahead for 3G shutdown

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - By the end of this year, major cellphone carriers will be shutting down 3G networks.

Any mobile device that runs on 3G will no longer work.

Midland County Emergency Management is reminding residents to check their service and have a backup plan.

AT&T says they will finish shutting down 3G networks by February 22nd.

Out with the old, in with the new…phasing out 3G will make room for advanced technology…like 5G.

The shutdown will impact people with older cellphones…flip phones for example.

“Some of our older generations aren’t as tech-savvy as our newer generations so they may have some older phones. If their phones have the 3G capability, it just means that it’s phasing away and it’s no longer going to work,” said Rusty Winn of Midland County Emergency Management.

The main concern when it comes to phasing out 3G is the medical devices that run off it.

Some vehicle GPS systems, emergency notification services, and home security systems also run off 3G.

“The main one it’s impacting is the medical alerts. A lot of people their systems haven’t been updated. That’s the main one you want to make sure on that you’re up to date. There have been companies that knew this was coming and they’ve upgraded, but some haven’t done that,” said Winn.

Depending on the carrier you use, the timeframe for the 3G shutdown will vary.

T-Mobile will have all its 3G networks phased out by June and Verizon will shut theirs down by the end of December.

“I know a lot of companies, AT&T is one of them, is talking about phasing out at the end of this month this year. We want to make sure everyone is prepared because if it’s not that company, it could be any company that throughout the rest of the year is going to phase out. We want to make sure people understand and get it done before it’s too late,” said Winn.

If you think you have a device that runs off 3G, you should contact the company you bought it from and see if 4G or 5G upgrades are available.

