Advertisement

Man and child missing out of Big Bend located

missing persons found
missing persons found(Big Bend National Park)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -After missing for over two weeks, Hector Flores Jr., and his daughter Luna have been successfully located alive and well in the Mexican state of Coahuila not far from Big Bend National Park.

On Sunday, February 13th, the National Park Service was notified by residents of a remote Mexican community across the Rio Grande that a man and young girl fitting the description of Hector and Luna were in the area and seeking to purchase food. Mexico State Police were able to reach the area and confirm their identities Monday afternoon.

Both are reported to be in healthy condition.  The two were detained by Mexican authorities and will be returned to the United States to reunite with family members today.  Big Bend National Park rangers would like to thank all who participated in this search, and the public for their concern and helping spread the request for information.

Searchers from the NPS, FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Fort Stockton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, residents of Boquillas, Mexican officials and Mexican State Police have been searching for the two individuals since February 5th, when Flores’ vehicle was found abandoned along the remote Old Ore Road in Big Bend National Park.

An investigation into this incident is still underway. No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse
The Railroad Commission of Texas has taken action to stop the frequency of earthquakes in...
With the number of earthquakes rising, USGS warns West Texans to prepare for higher magnitudes

Latest News

By the end of this year, major cellphone carriers will be shutting down 3G networks.
Midland County advises residents to plan ahead for 3G shutdown
Local volleyball team takes 2nd at regional qualifier
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by the Copper Rose to make his Get Out The Vote stop Monday at the...
Abbott makes visit to Odessa
Early voting for the primary election started today.
Voting Changes to Look Out For