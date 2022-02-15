Local volleyball team takes 2nd at regional qualifier

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Texas 432 16′s Smack volleyball team took 2nd place at the El Paso Regional Qualifier over the weekend. The club team is made up of 16-year-old girls from the Midland-Odessa area, as well as Fort Stockton and Wink.

The 432 team won seven consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday to make the championship game. In the championship match, they lost 25-15, 32-30 to a team from New Mexico that included 18U players.

In the quarterfinals, the Texas 432 16-year-old team defeated the 432 15-year-old team 25-18, 28-26.

