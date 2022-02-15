Abbott makes visit to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Odessa today speaking to constituents at the Copper Rose Building.

Our partners with the Odessa American report, the governor says his candidacy is having a unifying effect on the republican party.

He spoke before a group of about 60 people today telling them that Texas is spending more than $3 million to secure the border and build the wall.

He also told the group that Texas cannot allow the radical leftist agenda of democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke to destroy energy jobs.

He says he is running for re-election to protect energy jobs right here in the Permian Basin.

