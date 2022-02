WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A DPS spokesperson has confirmed DPS was called to a crash at around 10:15 A.M on I-20 between Monahans and Pecos.

The crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle. DPS is still on the scene.

There is still traffic in the area and drivers are advised to avoid it.

