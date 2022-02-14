Three Permian Basin Schools nominated for Blue-Ribbon Award

PERMIAN, Texas (KOSA) -Three Permian Basin schools have been nominated by the Texas Education Agency for a Blue Ribbon Award.

The award is given in two different categories.

Garden City Elementary and Early College High School at Midland College were both nominated as “Exemplary High-Performance Schools”.

And Wink Elementary was nominated as an “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School”

Just 26 schools in Texas were nominated. And now those schools along with dozens of others nationwide will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Education.

National winners are announced in September.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.