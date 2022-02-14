Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer and The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.

The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.

After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.

Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams’ second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse

Latest News

Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s killing cries on witness stand
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine