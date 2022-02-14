Raising Cane’s 14th annual Plush Puppy Fundraiser raises $2,500 for Lone Star Sanctuary

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Raising Cane’s Chicken Finger continues to support pets throughout its Communities.

Raising Cane’s continued its yearly tradition of selling limited-edition holiday plush puppies to raise money for local pet non-profit organizations throughout its Communities. “Caniacs” were invited to cuddle up with two collectible Peanuts plush puppies – Snoopy with his sidekick Woodstock and Charlie Brown.100% of the net proceeds from plush puppy purchases were donated to pet non-profit organizations in each of Raising Cane’s local communities.

This week, Raising Cane’s donated $2,500 to Lone Star Sanctuary during a special check presentation with the organization’s leaders.

Doug Haley, Area Leader of Restaurants, said it would not have been possible without local support.

“One of the things that makes Raising Cane’s so great is its unwavering commitment to active Community involvement,” Haley said. “But we couldn’t have made this donation if it weren’t for all of our incredible local Caniacs. We’re very grateful for their generosity and we’re proud to help support the life-changing work Lone Star Sanctuary does for pets in our community.”

Vicki Rose, office assistant at Lone Star Sanctuary, said the donation will help them save many animals.

“We would like to thank Raising Cane’s for their generous contribution to help us in our mission of saving and changing the lives of every animal in our care,” Rose said. “We are looking forward to continuing this partnership and helping the lives of many animals to come!”

This is the first year for Raising Cane’s restaurant in Midland to partner with the Lone Star Sanctuary. Raising Cane’s is looking forward to expanding the partnership with other fundraisers, onsite adoptions and more.

Raising Cane’s selected this organization because they’ve served the local community for over 10 years as a forever-home to many animals and successfully found homes for 123 animals in 2021. Lone Star Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that operates entirely on donations.

This year, Raising Cane’s will donate over $600,000 to local pet non-profit organizations across the U.S. This wouldn’t be possible without the Restaurant right here in Midland.

