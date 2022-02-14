Pi Social opens up its doors for Super Bowl Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pi Social was reported to be the only restaurant open in downtown Midland for Super Bowl Sunday.

The restaurant was open on a reservation basis only and offered its guests a buffet-style meal. It also featured a limited pizza menu.

The owner of Pi Social says he enjoys seeing his guests having a great time.

“It means everything. I mean, that’s the reason we opened up this restaurant. The thing we love the most is just putting smiles on people’s faces,” said Patrick Carrasco, owner, Pi Social.

The restaurant was set to close later that evening at 10 p.m.

