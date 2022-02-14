Advertisement

Pi Social opens up its doors for Super Bowl Sunday

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pi Social was reported to be the only restaurant open in downtown Midland for Super Bowl Sunday.

The restaurant was open on a reservation basis only and offered its guests a buffet-style meal. It also featured a limited pizza menu.

The owner of Pi Social says he enjoys seeing his guests having a great time.

“It means everything. I mean, that’s the reason we opened up this restaurant. The thing we love the most is just putting smiles on people’s faces,” said Patrick Carrasco, owner, Pi Social.

The restaurant was set to close later that evening at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street

Latest News

Brewster County deputies detain eleven undocumented citizens, just south of Alpine.
Brewster County deputies detained undocumented citizens for failing to stop at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint
Newly opened bar, DRINK says its celebrating its first Super Bowl Sunday with free food and...
Local bar offering free food and drink specials for Super Bowl Sunday
Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentines Day...
Tall City Meat Market is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for a limited time
Boss Babe Market at Tall City Brewery in Midland, TX.
Boss Babe Market is creating a new platform for local women owned businesses