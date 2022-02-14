Advertisement

One man dead in Gaines county crash

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Denver City man has died in a crash Saturday morning.

Enrique Nunez Sotelo was driving westbound on County Road 212 about 8 miles northwest of Seminole. He was coming up on the intersection of CR 211 and CR 212 when another vehicle failed to stop.

That vehicle struck Sotelo’s passenger side door. Sotelo was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver, Randy Atwood, is in stable condition at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock Texas.

