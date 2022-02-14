Nondiscrimination laws for disabled persons

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Daniel’s law is a law in Texas that prohibits people with certain disabilities from being discriminated against medically. Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie pioneered the bill getting passed into law last year and people in other states are working to do the same.

Only 30 states in the U.S. have a law in place to protect people with disabilities from discrimination in organ transplants. Kirwan-Haynie’s brother, Daniel, passed away in 2015 after being denied being put on a transplant list. She made it her goal that no other person with a disability will be denied.

“I’m very proud that we got Daniel’s Law passed here but now it’s time to pass the baton to New Mexico and to Mississippi and all the other states that need to give a fair chance at life as well,” said Kirwan-Haynie.

Christy Sellers has four kids with disabilities and she is fighting for Glory’s Law, named after her four year old daughter, to be passed in New Mexico.

“When you break this down, if my loved one was ever in a situation, it makes you think twice and we want New Mexico to be better than that and see all lives worth living,” Sellers said.

Things are moving quickly, Glory’s Law has been approved in the New Mexico State Senate and is now going to the state’s House of Representatives. However, not all states are seeing the same progress.

“This is my third year to work on Cole’s Law,” said Cara Sims, Cole’s mom from Mississippi.

Cara Sims has a four year old son named Cole. She has been working on getting Cole’s Law passed in Mississippi for the last three years. Fighting to turn bills into state laws is not an easy task. However, it’s the reason behind these laws, and the support that keeps these women pushing forward.

“She will send me pictures of Daniel and that inspires me, that lets me know I can’t give up,” Sims said.

Cole’s Law passed unanimously in the Mississippi House last Friday and has been sent to the Senate.

