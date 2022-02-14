Early voting for March 1 primary begins

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today is the first day of early voting. Here is a summary of what voters will be deciding on in the primary elections.

First, there is the primary for Governor. On the Republican side, incumbent Greg Abbott is up against Don Huffines, Danny Harrison, Allen B.West, Kandy Kaye Horn, Rick Perry, Paul Belew and Chad Prather. On the Democratic side, Beto O’Rourke is up against Joy Diaz, Rich Wakeland, Michael Cooper and Inocencio Barrientez.

In the primary for Lieutenant Governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick is running against Aaron Sorrells, Trayce Bradford, Todd Bullis, Zach Vance and Daniel Miller. On the Democratic side Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley, and Mike Collier are running.

One of the other big races is the District 81 State Representative seat where incumbent Brooks Landgraf is running against Casey Gray.

In the race for Attorney General, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is running against George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and Louie Gohment. On the Democratic side, Joe Jaworski, Mike Fields, Rochelle Garza, Lee Merritt and S. Raynor are running.

