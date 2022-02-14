Advertisement

Early voting for March 1 primary begins

Your First Alert Election Station
Your First Alert Election Station(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today is the first day of early voting. Here is a summary of what voters will be deciding on in the primary elections.

First, there is the primary for Governor. On the Republican side, incumbent Greg Abbott is up against Don Huffines, Danny Harrison, Allen B.West, Kandy Kaye Horn, Rick Perry, Paul Belew and Chad Prather. On the Democratic side, Beto O’Rourke is up against Joy Diaz, Rich Wakeland, Michael Cooper and Inocencio Barrientez.

In the primary for Lieutenant Governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick is running against Aaron Sorrells, Trayce Bradford, Todd Bullis, Zach Vance and Daniel Miller. On the Democratic side Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley, and Mike Collier are running.

One of the other big races is the District 81 State Representative seat where incumbent Brooks Landgraf is running against Casey Gray.

In the race for Attorney General, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is running against George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and Louie Gohment. On the Democratic side, Joe Jaworski, Mike Fields, Rochelle Garza, Lee Merritt and S. Raynor are running.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Traffic advisory
Traffic Alert: Crash in Ward County
Only 30 states in the U.S. have a law in place to protect people with disabilities from...
Nondiscrimination laws for disabled persons
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information