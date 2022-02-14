Advertisement

Carver Center named top charter elementary in Texas

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In your education news Midland ISD’s carver center has been named the number one charter elementary school in texas by the US News and World Report.

The ranking is based on reading and math proficiency and performance data.

Carver was the only charter elementary in Texas with 90 percent of students scoring at or above for proficiency in both math and reading.

The executive administrator for carver center says this honor is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers.

“We are proud of Carver’s history of academic success, but to earn the top spot in the entire state is an incredible honor,” said Carver Center Executive Administrator Stephanie Carnett. “This recognition is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated teachers and students.”

