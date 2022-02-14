Advertisement

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities have released Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results to the public following the discovery of his skeletal remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

Laundrie’s remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021, after an intense manhunt. The fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner.

Petito vanished in September during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her body was eventually found in a remote area of Wyoming. A coroner there determined she had been strangled.

The medical examiner confirms that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found skeletal remains near a backpack containing items that belonged to Laundrie, including a notebook.

The report obtained by WWSB states that the remains were visible on the dirt despite days of searching with no sign of human remains. Vegetation had grown in and around the area.

A snub-nosed revolver was also found with two live rounds and one spent round. The gunshot wound was found on the left side of his head.

The report states Laundrie was positively identified using dental records.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents has asked that the items found near his body be returned to the family. His parents are also asking for control of the $20,000 in his Bank of America account.

