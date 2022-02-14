Brewster County deputies detained undocumented citizens for failing to stop at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Early Saturday morning, Brewster County deputies responded to Highway 118, south of Alpine, to locate a vehicle that had failed to stop at the US Border Patrol checkpoint.

Upon locating the vehicle, the occupants fled on foot but were later detained by agents and deputies.

The eleven suspects, who are undocumented citizens, were referred to agents for processing and deportation.

This incident is still under investigation and charges are pending for the driver.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.