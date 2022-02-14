Advertisement

Boy, 10, terrified by death threat from schoolmate, mom says

A school district is investigating after a 10-year-old gets a death threat from another student. (WJLA, PROVIDED PHOTO, EVA TURNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CNN)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - A Maryland mother said more has to be done to combat bullying after her 10-year-old son received a death threat from a fellow elementary school student.

The mother of a 10-year-old student at Eva Turner Elementary School received a call last Wednesday that a fellow student had given her son a troubling note. She said she couldn’t believe what she was shown.

“I was sick to my stomach. I didn’t think that was the kind of note I was coming to see,” she said. “It hurt.”

The note was a death threat that read, “How you gonna die is when you walking home someone gonna get kidnapped he gonna shoot you.”

The mother, who didn’t want her or her son’s identities shared, said her little boy has been terrified since the incident.

“Trying to find a reason to not go to school almost every day or calling from the bathroom asking me to come and get him,” she said.

After seeing her son’s life threatened, the mother said more needs to happen.

“I think it starts at home. I think with the pandemic, everything, these kids have a lot of emotion and a lot of anger for such little people. They’re very angry,” she said.

A Charles County Public Schools spokesperson said the district is working with both families during an investigation of the case.

The elementary school principal also sent a letter home talking about a growing number of bullying, harassment and intimidation cases in the school.

“We are at a crossroads in terms of how we, not just as students but as people, treat each other ... I need the help and support of others to solve this issue. I ask you to please, speak with your children tonight. Speak with them frequently about the appropriate treatment of their classmates and fellow human beings,” the letter read.

