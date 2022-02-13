Tall City Meat Market is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for a limited time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The market says the idea started two years ago as a safe way to enjoy the holiday during the pandemic.

The idea grew to be so popular, the market says they’re already on track to sell nearly eight hundred heart-shaped ribeyes.

Tall City Meat Market says customers look forward to it every year.

“We wanted to do something fun and sometimes the men need help. So, me being a man a heart shaped ribeye take it home and cook it. It’s a fun way to be a little intimate and still enjoy a good dinner at home. The quality of meat that you’re taking home with you won’t be disappointed,” said Michael Loya, owner, Tall City Meat Market.

The heart-shaped steaks cost around sixty-eight dollars and will be available until Monday.

