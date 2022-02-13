Local bar offering free food and drink specials for Super Bowl Sunday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Newly opened bar, DRINK says its celebrating its first Super Bowl Sunday with free food and drink specials to customers.

DRINK customers can plan to watch the Super Bowl on a hundred- and 85-inch projector and two 85 inch televisions.

The bar owner says he’s excited for customers to come drink and party.

“We’ve been planning for it since probably Thursday, buying up extra bottles of liquor definitely a lot of extra beer we bought brand new kegs to make sure we don’t run out of draft over the weekend. Our projectors in our sound are 100% ready to go,” Fabian Serrano, owner, DRINK.

The bar opens tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.