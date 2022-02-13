Advertisement

Local bar offering free food and drink specials for Super Bowl Sunday

Newly opened bar, DRINK says its celebrating its first Super Bowl Sunday with free food and...
Newly opened bar, DRINK says its celebrating its first Super Bowl Sunday with free food and drink specials to customers.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Newly opened bar, DRINK says its celebrating its first Super Bowl Sunday with free food and drink specials to customers.

DRINK customers can plan to watch the Super Bowl on a hundred- and 85-inch projector and two 85 inch televisions.

The bar owner says he’s excited for customers to come drink and party.

“We’ve been planning for it since probably Thursday, buying up extra bottles of liquor definitely a lot of extra beer we bought brand new kegs to make sure we don’t run out of draft over the weekend. Our projectors in our sound are 100% ready to go,” Fabian Serrano, owner, DRINK.

The bar opens tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse

Latest News

Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentines Day...
Tall City Meat Market is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for a limited time
Boss Babe Market at Tall City Brewery in Midland, TX.
Boss Babe Market is creating a new platform for local women owned businesses
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
HOUSE SOLD