Boss Babe Market is creating a new platform for local women owned businesses

Boss Babe Market at Tall City Brewery in Midland, TX.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Boss Babe Markets held its first-ever event at Tall City Brewery.

The market had over thirty vendors from all over west texas set up shop to showcase your favorite fashions, scented soaps, and accessories all to one place.

Boss Babe Market says Tall City Brewery was a great space to host the event so the whole family could attend.

“We would like to thank all of the community that came out and supported us and every single boss babe that’s out here hustling, working through the wind and the coldness, and just getting our stuff out there thank you. You guys are what makes us what we’re doing today And make everything else possible,” said Diana Rodriguez, Boss Babe organizer.

Currently, Rodriguez says there’s not another market planned on the books, but hopes to set more up in the future.

