The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a popular thing to do these days: buy a home for cheap, fix it up, and flip it for profit.

But a situation in Midland has made buying a fixer-upper a nightmare for multiple people.

In fall 2021, Hector and April Muniz felt the time was right to realize their dream of fixing up and flipping a house.

“We just thought this was the perfect opportunity to get on our feet,” April said.

They found that dream on Facebook, buying a house in need of significant repairs in southeast Midland.

The house belonged to Johnnie Mae Scott. After Scott died on New Years’ Eve 2020, her family found a willing buyer in Hector and April.

The two quickly went to work, spending thousands of dollars cleaning up the property, repairing the roof, replacing doors and windows, and even installing a new driveway.

That’s about the time they found out Johnnie Mae Scott wasn’t dead.

“My grandson passed by my house and saw some men working on the house, and he called me, and I informed him that I hadn’t had anyone to be on that property,” Scott said. “I don’t know why they would be on the property.”

Scott has owned the house since the early 90s but has lived in Dallas for about a decade. The home is fully paid off, and taxes are up to date.

She has the paperwork to prove it all. So did Hector and April.

“I took it to the [Midland Central Appraisal District] and said, ‘Are y’all sure this house is done? You’re not investigating or doing anything?’ and she was like, ‘No, based on the information here, the house is already under your name,’” April said.

With multiple parties confused, Scott contacted Nathan Knowles with ‘Christmas in Action,’ a Midland nonprofit that repairs homes for low-income families.

Knowles first assumed it was a case of identity theft.

“As we dove into it some more, we found out that there had been another Johnnie Mae Scott in town, and it was assumed that that was her estate because of the name, but no due diligence was done,” Knowles said.

The mistake was made by both the Midland Central Appraisal District, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story, and the lawyers involved in settling the deceased Johnnie Mae Scott’s estate. They incorrectly believed the house belonged to the wrong Johnnie Mae Scott.

“And I thought, ‘Oh, no, this is happening again!’” Scott said.

That’s right. It was the second time Scott’s home had been incorrectly sold within the past year.

“Both times, how can they do that? My name is on the title,” Scott said. “They should have known. It’s two different birthdays.”

“It’s the first time I’ve seen a case of mistaken identity lead to an attempt to sell someone else’s home,” Knowles said.

While Scott went to work getting her house back, Hector and April started worrying about how to get their savings back.

“It just made us feel lost, like we had lost everything,” April said.

The living Johnnie Mae Scott eventually got her house back. She’s now worried this could happen to others.

“Just like it was done to me, they should be aware it may happen to them,” Scott said.

The deceased Johnnie Mae Scott’s family, who also didn’t realize the mistake, gave Hector and April their money back. Generously, they also reimbursed money spent on repairs.

For Hector and April, the experience, while traumatizing, isn’t deterring them from pursuing their dream of flipping a house.

“We’re definitely wanting to get back in it,” April said. “But this time definitely smarter.”

