Upcoming traffic alerts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There are some traffic projects in the coming weeks that drivers need to be aware of. This is according to TxDot

WINKLER COUNTY: current detour for westbound SH 302 remains in place through Tuesday (2-15) even as work changes some at SH 302/SH 115 overpass project. Please see graphic for details.

Map of Traffic in Winkler County (TxDOT)

MIDLAND COUNTY: The four entrance and exit ramps on I-20 near Midkiff Road are scheduled to be closed during the week of Feb. 14. They will be closed for several months. Closures are needed so contractors can build detours for the next phase of the overpass project at Midkiff. Please see graphic for details.

Map of Traffic in Midland County (TxDOT)

MIDLAND COUNTY: Major changes coming Feb. 28 for I-20 project at CR 1250. It will affect traffic between West Loop 250 and FM 1788. Please see flier/graphic for details.

Midland County Traffic map (TxDOT)

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.