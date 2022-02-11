Advertisement

Susie’s South Forty Confections gearing up for Valentine’s Day

Susie's South Forty Confections gearing up for Valentine's Day
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) --Susie’s South Forty Confections in Midland is working around the clock ahead of Valentine’s Day---their busiest time of the year.

“We hired about 40 people in a three-week time to come in and get us through the rush,” said Store Owner, Susie Hitchcock-Hall.

The candy factory and gift store say it sells tons of chocolates, cards, and gifts but its most popular item is Texas Trash.

“That’s the cereals and nuts in the creamy coating, we literally make tons of it, and will do about 18 tons of it this year alone,” said Hitchcock-Hall.

But if that’s your style, you can’t go wrong with chocolate-covered strawberries, which are all made fresh from scratch and only on special holidays.

“Right now, they’re just making them as fast as they can because they are flying off the shelves, people are wanting them,” said Hitchcock-Hall.

So, if you head over before the weekend, you’ll find the shop carries a wide array of confections.

“I found chocolate rocks in Susie’s chocolate shop,” said a kid in the candy shop, Abrey Hennessy.

Susie’s South Forty Confections store is located on South Marienfeld Street in Midland and will be open Sunday from 12-5 PM.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
(MGN)
Department of Public Safety arrests 35 in joint trafficking operations

Latest News

New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere
New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB wins in overtime for third straight victory
UTPB women's basketball
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women win second game in a row
The new ambulances are an upgrade from the previous trucks, adding new power stretchers to...
Ector County Judge debate cancelled after last-minute medical emergency