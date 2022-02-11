Susie’s South Forty Confections gearing up for Valentine’s Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) --Susie’s South Forty Confections in Midland is working around the clock ahead of Valentine’s Day---their busiest time of the year.

“We hired about 40 people in a three-week time to come in and get us through the rush,” said Store Owner, Susie Hitchcock-Hall.

The candy factory and gift store say it sells tons of chocolates, cards, and gifts but its most popular item is Texas Trash.

“That’s the cereals and nuts in the creamy coating, we literally make tons of it, and will do about 18 tons of it this year alone,” said Hitchcock-Hall.

But if that’s your style, you can’t go wrong with chocolate-covered strawberries, which are all made fresh from scratch and only on special holidays.

“Right now, they’re just making them as fast as they can because they are flying off the shelves, people are wanting them,” said Hitchcock-Hall.

So, if you head over before the weekend, you’ll find the shop carries a wide array of confections.

“I found chocolate rocks in Susie’s chocolate shop,” said a kid in the candy shop, Abrey Hennessy.

Susie’s South Forty Confections store is located on South Marienfeld Street in Midland and will be open Sunday from 12-5 PM.

