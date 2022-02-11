Permian Basin Commercial Vehicle Task Force Operation removes 490 unsafe vehicles from road

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -Texas Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers conducted a four-day commercial vehicle task force in the Permian Basin.

Around 30 Troopers took part in this operation with their efforts focused in Ector, Midland and Winkler counties.

During this operation, Troopers conducted a total of 838 commercial vehicle inspections. Of those inspections, Troopers removed a total of 490 unsafe commercial vehicles from the roads by putting the vehicles out of service for various load securement and equipment violations.

In addition, Troopers removed a total of 100 drivers from the roadways by placing the drivers out of service for various driver’s licenses and hours of service violations.

Troopers issued a total of 40 driver’s license citations, 84 equipment citations, 37 overweight citations, 27 hazmat citations, and 161 registration citations.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to ask drivers, companies, and the motoring public to do their part in ensuring the safety of our roadways in West Texas by seeking voluntary compliance with both State and Federal Safety Regulations.

