Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl

By Emily Van de Riet and Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – An Ohio mother and her boyfriend are behind bars for allegedly killing an 18-month-old girl.

Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and aggravated murder.

Court documents show the baby died in July 2021, but the couple was recently arraigned on those charges.

Adkins and Hinton could face life in prison, officials said.

“It doesn’t get any worse than this,” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said about the case.

Anderson tells WSAZ that Hinton’s daughter, an 18-month-old baby, was abused “to the point of not breathing.”

The baby was taken to the hospital where she died shortly afterward. Anderson said when the child was initially seen, she was diagnosed with abusive head trauma, which triggered an investigation.

“The facts in this case are just absolutely tragic,” Anderson said. “This was a beautiful 18-month-old girl who was tragically killed.”

Investigators said they believe the abuse had been happening for some time, not just in the incident that led to the girl’s death.

Adkins and Hinton have both pleaded not guilty and are jailed. Bonds for both Adkins and Hinton have been set at $500,000 each.

Adkins’ trial is set for May, while Hinton entered a time waiver, meaning the court has not yet set her trial date.

If they’re convicted, they face sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

