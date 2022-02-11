Advertisement

‘Mattress Mack’ places biggest legal sports bet in history on Bengals Super Bowl win

The business mogul has nearly $10 million total riding on the Bengals.
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WXIX/Gray News) - Texas business mogul Jim McIngvale, known as the “Mattress Mack,” placed the biggest legal sports wager of all-time at $5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline (+170), according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Mack’s $5 million bet surpasses the previous all-time highest wager of $4.9 million, which was made during the 2002 Super Bowl, Caesars noted in a news release.

WXIX reported this is Mack’s second multi-million-dollar bet placed on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI outright.

He also has a $4,534,000 Cincinnati moneyline bet that would win him $7,707,800.

In total, Mack has nearly $10 million riding on the Bengals.

He will collectively win $16,207,800 if the underdog Bengals take down the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

Mack is one of America’s most highly publicized bettors, but his recent track record doesn’t bode well for the Bengals.

Last year, he bet about $3.5 million over the season on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The Astros lost to the Braves.

He bet $2.7 million on Alabama to win the College Football Playoff, which they lost. But he did win a $3.4 million bet on Tampa Bay in last year’s Super Bowl.

The Bengals bets are tied to a store promotion, according to Mack. Customers who buy $3,000 or more of mattresses or reclining furniture will get their money back if Joe Burrow’s boys prevail.

