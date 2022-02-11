Advertisement

Curbside Bistro to be featured on ‘Texas Bucket List’ tv show

Picture of food from Curbside Bistro
Picture of food from Curbside Bistro(CBS7 News)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Curbside Bistro is no stranger when it comes to serving up sensational sliders and fries on the big screen.

Owner and head chef Alejandro Barrientos has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Day Tripper, and now Texas Bucket List.

Season 18 of the Texas Bucket List TV show is underway and first to air is an Odessa food favorite restaurant, Curbside Bistro.

Alejandro Barrientos says being on the show is an honor.

“ I was told my wife we’re going to be on that show one day,” Barrientos said. “To me, it’s a huge deal, you know? The Texas Bucket List. For him to actually call us because he actually called me and I thought it was on cranking me and I was like what? So for him to actually wanna be down here it’s just a huge honor.”

Show host Shane Mcauliffe came out last year to film curbside bistro and feature its Tejano Borracho sliders with their savory buffalo fries that have hungry west Texans lining up.

“They’re very different but they’re still sliders that you’re familiar with but the ingredients the way we prepare them are really really different and delicious,” Mcauliffe said.

Barrientos says he is thankful for the community and the restaurants support system for helping their local restaurant make a big impact.

The episode airs at 11am tomorrow right here on cbs 7. Then it re-airs at 12:30pm  on the cw.

