Brewster County man arrested for smuggling

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s office, Gary Huling was seen last week, at the US Border Patrol Checkpoint in possession of methamphetamine. Due to the details of the encounter, he was also suspected of being involved in human smuggling.

Huling was arrested, and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released from jail.

Tuesday night US Border Patrol Agents requested assistance with a vehicle South of Marathon. The vehicle sped away and crashed through a fence before coming to a stop. Multiple suspects ran from the vehicle, including the driver, Mr. Huling. The additional suspects, 5 illegal immigrants, were taken into custody by US Border Patrol Agents. It was also determined that the vehicle was a stolen rental vehicle.

Huling was later arrested and transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. Multiple warrants were obtained by Brewster County Deputies for smuggling, and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.